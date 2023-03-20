ADVERTISEMENT

Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen clocks ₹100 crore business

March 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The society has been running capacity building training programmes and skill training to improve the functioning of entrepreneurial ventures by fisherwomen.

The Hindu Bureau

Business worth ₹100 crore was done this year through the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF), which aims at social and financial empowerment of fisherwomen, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan told the Assembly on Monday. The society has been running capacity building training programmes and skill training to improve the functioning of entrepreneurial ventures by fisherwomen. It has also been helping in branding and marketing of the products from these ventures. A total of 785 units have benefited from the society’s online marketing and sales system.

He said that the SAF provides working capital and revolving funds for such ventures. Amounts from ₹25,000 to 1 lakh are being provided to the groups based on their repayment capacity. For supermarkets, community provision stores and seafood restaurants, this goes up to ₹1.5 lakh. As part of solidarity funding for struggling businesses, aid is provided for replacement of old machines and upgrading of technology. Aid is also provided for shifting to more profitable businesses if the existing one is loss making.

Under the joint liability group project of the SAF, groups of five fisherwomen are formed and working capital as well as interest-free revolving fund provided to launch new ventures without depending on private lenders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US