‘Anuyatra’ will cater to special needs

The allocation and utilisation of funds for persons with special needs as well as the social awareness required for the integration and care of the differently abled in the community remains inadequate, Vice President M. Hamid Ansari has said.

In India, where the majority with special needs reside in rural areas, the accessibility, availability and utilisation of rehabilitative services and the cost-effectiveness of such services continue to be major issues, he pointed out

Mr. Ansari was speaking after inaugurating Anuyatra, an initiative of the Social Justice Department and the Kerala Social Security Mission, aimed at making the State disabled-friendly, here on Monday.

Disability is an important public health problem in a developing society like India and is likely to remain a major policy consideration too, yet research on disability burden and appropriate intervention strategies and its implementation is still in the nascent stage, Mr. Ansari said. Community-based rehabilitation efforts for the differently abled should be able to ensure that people with special needs are able to maximise their physical and mental abilities, have access to regular services and opportunities and that they are able to integrate fully with the community.

Unique, says Ansari

In that respect, Kerala’s initiative — Anuyatra — which focuses on several interventions from disability prevention to self-reliant rehabilitation is not just laudable, but unique in the country, the Vice President said.

Declaring ‘M-Power,’ the troupe of 23 children with intellectual challenges who have been trained in magic performance skills as the ambassadors of Anuyatra campaign, Mr. Ansari said the use of magic to bring out the inherent talents of these children was a creative way of telling the world that they could achieve wonders.

Earlier, delivering his address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a time when governments were stepping back from investments in public sector, the State government intended to make strong and relevent interventions in health, welfare, education and social sectors, so that Kerala can put forth a unique alternative development model worthy of emulation

New model

In his presidential address, Governor P. Sathasivam said that Kerala was scripting a new model of human development through Anuyatra campaign.

The Vice President stayed on to watch the debut stage performance of the MPower magic troupe who put up a colourful and spirited show that had the audience spellbound.

The young performers were given a standing ovation. Mr. Ansari and the other dignitaries also had their photographs clicked with the budding magicians.