Socialist goals and Left line, Yechury’s take

At a time when the Indian Communist movement is celebrating its centenary, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has an answer to an oft-repeated query why the Left is unable to make socialism happen here even after all these years.

Opening an event here on Thursday to mark the 100th year of Indian Communism, he said there had been divisions on the issue of the character of Indian ruling classes, “what is the path for Indian revolution and the method we should use to achieve socialist goals here”.

“Certain weaknesses unfortunately developed in the movement. These deviations led to divisions in the Communist movement, they have been an important reason for our inability to do what other parties could do,” he said.

He said the Communist Party of India was in favour of the Soviet model and the Naxalites supported the Chinese line. “But the CPI(M)’s model is Indian model, through a combination of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary methods,” Mr. Yechury said.

He claimed that only the CPI(M) was opposing communalism and upholding secularism with ideological clarity. “That is why the party is the principal enemy of communal forces,” he said.

Mr. Yechury alleged that there was an assault on the secular democratic republic of India as enshrined in the Constitution and establish a Hindutva Rashtra as per the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh vision.

“The Constitution is being undermined, constitutional authorities are sidelined, there is tremendous pressure on the judiciary... Economy is in a recession, there are job losses and farm suicides.”

Flays UAPA

Yechury has said the party will explore legal options to fight the slapping of sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on two youths in Kozhikode district for their alleged Maoist links.

He told the media here on Thursday that the CPI(M) had opposed the UAPA in Parliament, calling it draconian.

“But, it was passed using parliamentary majority and it is now the law of the land. Once it is law, we cannot oppose unless you want to violate it... Within the law, we will see what are the means by which relief can be procured,” Mr. Yechury said.

He pointed out that the party would fight it in whichever manner legally permissible.