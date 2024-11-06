Social Work Students Congress to be held in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers (KAPS) in collaboration with Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekariyam, is hosting a KAPS Social Work Students Congress on Friday. The event, OPSTA 2K24, will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the college.

Priyanka G., Director, Social Justice department, is the chief guest. This year’s theme, ‘Integrating Core Competencies in Practice Learning,’ seeks to bring together social work colleges across Kerala to foster discussions on strengthening core competencies in the sector.

