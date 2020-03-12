Alappuzha

12 March 2020 22:17 IST

Alappuzha municipality allocates ₹8 cr. for housing sector

The Alappuzha municipality’s budget for 2020-21 was presented on Thursday. The ₹13.43-crore surplus budget, with a revenue of ₹493.99 crore and an expenditure of ₹480.56 crore, was presented by municipal vice chairperson C. Jyothimol.

Karunya Nagaram

The budget proposes to launch Karunya Nagaram, a project to bring various social welfare schemes under one umbrella. A sum of ₹100 crore has been earmarked for reconstructing the Municipal Sathram complex.

A septage treatment unit would be set up near Bappu Vaidyar Junction at a cost of ₹2.24 crore. Besides, ₹80 lakh has been set aside for acquiring two mobile septage treatment units. A sum of ₹12.5 crore was allocated for cleaning and protecting drainages.

A sum of ₹2.36 crore has been set aside for agriculture sector and ₹1.60 has been allocated for various projects in the fisheries sector. A new fish market will be opened in Alappuzha town.

For the housing sector, a sum of ₹8 crore has been allocated and ₹11 crore for the protection of estuary.

The budget proposes to start pay-and-use toilets in the municipality under the aegis of Kudumbashree.