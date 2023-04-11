Social start-up that harnesses technology to promote scrap collection in limelight

April 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

They are seen everywhere around, carrying gunny bags or pushing trolleys piled with everything that are of no value to routine life. Yet the scrap collectors remain almost invisible and live below the social radar.

But when Sidhharth Hande, a young data scientist from Chennai, decided to launch his own enterprise in 2016, he focused on the innards of work by these rag pickers. And thus was born Kabadiwalla Connect, a social start up that leverages technology to optimise scrap collection.

“A preliminary study suggested that the informal scrap aggregator chain, comprising individual pickers, scrap shops and recycling units, processes about 130,000 tonnes of scrap every year in the Chennai city alone. That’s how we decided to focus on scrap collectors,” said Mr.Hande.

Mr. Hande and the enterprise founded by him was in the limelight on the opening day of the second meeting of G20 Development Working Group at Kumarakom on Thursday.

The start up runs an online information service system comprising a website, smart bins, mobile apps and social media platforms ,which connect the local households with the scrap dealers and also develops scrap collection strategies for the pickers. Starting out with a grant of ₹33 lakh, the company presently boasts an annual business worth around one million US dollars.

“As a for-profit organisation, we also offer data collection traceability and procurement guarantees. which is very critical for the large companies to make evidence-based decisions in managing the waste generated by them,” explained Mr. Hande.

Over the years, the start up has expanded the scope of its operations to cities outside the country such as Hong Kong and Surabaya and Sarong in Indonesia and has now set a target of 100 cities across the `Global South’ in the next five years. The objective, according to him is to collect the data of scrap collection through the informal sector across different countries and then communicate the story of how these supply chains work and how they should be supported and integrated into the system.

On the anvil is also a mobile app, which seeks to help local residents of different cities find their closest scrap shop and sell off the materials.

“The attempt is to establish a completely transparent supply chain and optimise the process of collection or selling and thereby make a dent in the culture of use and throw,” he added.