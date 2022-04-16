Social security mission told not to default on Aswasakiranam aid

₹1,200 a month is disbursed to the eligible

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) to take steps to give ₹1,200 a month that is disbursed to the eligible under the Aswasakiranam project without any break.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic issued the direction to the KSSM executive director.

In a report, the KSSM executive director said all applications received till March 2018 under the project had been disposed of. The number of applicants was increasing every year. As a result, more funds other than those allocated in the Budget were needed. Steps were being taken to receive more funds from the government, the report said.

The arrears till August 2020 had been sanctioned in December 2021. Arrears will be disbursed as more funds became available, the report added. A complaint was filed by human rights activist Ragam Rahim.