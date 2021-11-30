Social responsibility to be incorporated in textbooks

Thiruvananthapuram

30 November 2021 21:38 IST

Minister hints at textbook revision

Textbooks will be revised by incorporating subjects connected to social responsibility, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-storey building, constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore, at O. Chandu Menon Smaraka Valiyamadavil Government Upper Primary School, Thalassery, on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Department would focus on further improving academic standards this year.

The school, he said, was an example of how the public had helped in the development of a public education institution. The computer lab at the school was a model for the State, he added.

A.N. Shamseer, MLA, who presided over the event, inaugurated the computer lab.