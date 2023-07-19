Social reforms not possible with support of Muslim religious leaders, says forum

July 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode-based Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice has said that organising agitations against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by rallying Muslim religious leaders who are opposed to changes in personal laws are inappropriate.

Forum chairperson and writer Kadeeja Mumthaz and other functionaries told the media here on Wednesday that the UCC was an attempt by the BJP government to target Muslims. It could lead to curtailing of many civil rights. The UCC should be opposed by involving people from all religions and communities. Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have expressed their objections to the UCC. However, the Left parties, which have a history of joining hands with the oppressed, should take into view the condition of the marginalised women too, they said.

Dr. Mumthaz said that Islamic Sharia laws had been subjected to changes in various countries during different periods. A section of religious leaders here had been opposing changes to personal laws claiming that they were based on the holy text. Organising agitations against the UCC by involving only such religious leaders was not appropriate, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that community leaders would never support attempts to bring in social reforms. Only specific legislation aimed at revamping personal laws would help, she added.

The forum sought changes in laws related to marriage, guardianship of children, adoption, and succession.

The forum functionaries said that the 21st Law Commission had suggested reforms in personal laws after around two years of discussions. They were yet to be implemented. As suggested in its report of 2018, all discriminatory provisions in the personal laws should be changed and codified on the basis of gender equality and humanism. Indian laws would have to be modified considering the condition of women and these laws would have to be women-friendly, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.