Social media post depicts Rahul Gandhi as Ravan: Congress, BJP face off in Alappuzha district of Kerala

Tensions prevailed in Alappuzha town after Congress workers took out a march to the district office of BJP in protest against a social media post shared by BJP

October 06, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

| Photo Credit: ANI

Tensions prevailed in Alappuzha town in Kerala on October 6 after Congress workers took out a march to the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in protest against a social media post shared by the BJP depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

The march led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president B. Babuprasad resulted in a face-off between the workers of the two parties. Both sides shouted slogans against each other, forcing the police to intervene. Later, the BJP workers took out a march to the DCC office, which was blocked by the police. The BJP workers then staged a sit-in on the road leading to the DCC office.

The BJP shared the poster of Mr. Gandhi on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle stating: “The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.”

Congress leaders alleged that the poster was an attempt to incite violence against its leader.

Kerala / politics / Rahul Gandhi

