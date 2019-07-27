Social media have not hit book sales: writer

Social networking platforms such as Facebook or WhatsApp and the multitude of online possibilities have not affected the sales of books, writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Colours Film Society to celebrate the silver jubilee of his renowned novel Oru Sankeerthanam Pole and Sankeerthanam Publications, he said the notion that books have no future is totally baseless. “There is still a strong reader base for many authors and books are being sold every day,” he added.

Oru Sankeerthanam Pole, considered as Perumbadavam’s masterpiece, had reached its 100th edition in 2017, selling over 2 lakh copies by then.

“It's the blessing of the gurus,” he said.

Kerala Bhasha Institute former director M.R.Thampan inaugurated the celebrations. Colours Film Society president S. Sudheeshan presided over the function.