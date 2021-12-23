Social media good in hands of worthy: HC

‘For some it is a playground of wildest predilections’

The Kerala High Court has observed that social media is good in the hands of the worthy, but for some it is “an unrestricted playground of their wildest predilections.”

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation on Thursday while dismissing summons issued to a former judicial officer S. Sudeep for making disrespect comments on the orders of the judge on a writ petition by the former driver of fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The court observed that “free speech is key to internet and I am personally a strong votary of it. The power of expression is the most valuable and forceful facet of human existence but a few -- as the individual we notice here -- pushes this freedom to its extremes, unfortunately, goaded and encouraged by cyber friends who by their likes and comments spur him on, but never to be part of the consequences into which he will finally be pushed into. These are those who compel even right-thinking citizens to seek regulation of online space.”

The tragedy with present day is that busy bodies feel that they could vitriolically say and comment about anything on social media under the impression that no accountability would come to them, the court said

The court had issued summons to Mr. Sudeep to appear before it on Thursday as it prima facie thought he had made the comments with an intention to derail the case.

The court noted that it was the earlier official position of the person that persuaded the court to offer this opportunity rather than immediately initiating action for contempt under Section 15 of the contempt of court.

However, it appeared that he instantaneously responded once against online, ridiculing the court and calling it “fascist” -- all because the court wanted to hear him and verify if there was anything in what he had posted online.

The court noted that he was found by the High Court Registry to have posted stuff projecting himself as a "martyr" and threatening to harm himself. The court observed that the mindset of the former judicial officers was “nihilistic” and closed the opportunity of hearing him, recognising that he would have nothing worthwhile to submit.

The court directed the Registry to take necessary action on the compilation of the posts made by the former judicial officer as per law after obtaining necessary orders from the Chief Justice.