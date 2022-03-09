‘Social media campaign against SWIFT appointments baseless’

The social media campaign that a wrong list was published in connection with the appointment to the vacancies in KSRTC-SWIFT, a new company floated by the Corporation for long-distance buses, is baseless, said KSRTC-SWIFT management in a press release on Wednesday.

The State government institution Center for Development Studies had conducted the written test after inviting applications for the vacancies.

Based on the score in the written test, an expert team consisting Regional Transport Officers (RTO) and joint RTOs had conducted practical tests in 25 selected centres in the State. And the final list was published on March 7 based on the marks scored in the practical test held in various centres. So there is no point in the social media campaign that a fake list was published. A total of 250 rank holders in the first list were given advisory memos and those who received the memos should report at the KSRTC-SWIFT headquarters at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram on March 11 and 12, the release said.