Social justice will be ensured for all in Alappuzha: Minister

May 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Alappuzha will be made a district that ensures social justice for all, Minister for Social Justice and Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

She was laying the foundation stone for the construction of the new district office complex of the Social Justice department in a function held at the Alappuzha District Collectorate on Wednesday.

Ms. Bindu said that 99% of the Plan fund earmarked for various activities of the department in the district had been utilised. She said the ‘Vayoraksha’ project of the department to address grievances and issues faced by senior citizens had come to the aid of 40 people in the district in the past one year. The beneficiaries were provided food, emergency medical aid, housing and so on. As many as 50 daughters of differently abled parents in Alappuzha were given marriage assistance during the period, the Minister said.

More projects

“The government is striving to achieve comprehensive development while ensuring social justice in the State. The protection of the elderly population, differently abled, transgender persons, and others will be ensured. The government will come up with more projects for the welfare of differently abled people. Rehabilitation and welfare of the transgender community is one of the priorities of the government,” Ms. Bindu said.

The Minister released a documentary and magazine detailing the work carried out by the Social Justice department in Alappuzha in 2021-22.

The government has sanctioned ₹1.62 crore for constructing the new structure. Once completed the three-storey building will house the offices of the Social Justice department, district probation office, conference hall, canteen and so on.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP; Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari; District Collector Haritha V. Kumar; District Social Justice officer A.O. Abeen; and others were present at the function.