Social Justice department to take up rehab of elderly destitute in hospitals

December 20, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrangements will be made in institutions recognised by the Board of Control for Orphanages and other Charitable Homes in the State for rehabilitation of elderly who end up alone in government hospitals, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting chaired by the Minister, in which Minister for Health Veena George, Orphanage Control Board office-bearers, directors of health and medical education, and officials of the Social Justice Department, took part.

The Minister said the Social Justice Principal Secretary has been entrusted with preparing the action plan for the rehabilitation measures.

Ms. Bindu said 29,767 people could be accommodated in 16 old-age homes run directly by the government and 632 homes registered with the Orphanage Control Board. A total of 17,801 residents are there in these two categories of homes. The elderly destitute in hospitals will be rehabilitated in these homes.

While bed-ridden elderly persons will be moved to government-run old-age homes with adequate facilities, others will be housed in old-age homes functioning with government grant. In case the government homes and those receiving government grant were not available, they would be moved to other recognised old-age homes.

At the time of transferring the elderly from hospital on the direction of the hospital superintendent, all treatment related records should be handed over to the welfare institution. While the originals of the records will be maintained by the superintendent, the copies should be given to the Social Justice Director. The head of the welfare institutions should give necessary information to the orphanage control board, the Minister said.

Health department authorities should ensure that treatment and medicines required by the elderly at any stage are provided for. Steps for this will be taken by the hospital superintendent.

Social Justice Principal Secretary Rani George, Orphanage Control Board chairperson Mohammed Koya and members Sr. Vinitha, Fr. George Joshua, Fr. Roy Mathew Vadakkayil, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, and Director of Health Services Meenakshi V. participated in the meeting.