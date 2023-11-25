Social forums should work to break silence of society against proto fascist regime, says Teesta Setalvad 

November 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Civil society organisations should be a catalysing force in breaking the silence of people who have been terrorised and intimidated by the proto fascist regime, journalist and social activist Teesta Setalvad has said.

Speaking at the Kerala Social Forum, which began here on Saturday, she said laws have been weaponised to silence the dissenting voices by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led government.

“Parliament and Assemblies have been used to destroy constitutional principles like federalism and secularism. We are ruled by a regime whose objective itself is to overthrow the Constitution, which ensures equality and social justice. The laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act), PMLA(Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and other social security laws, have been weaponised to silence protests,” she said.

Project of hate is an ideological tool and policy of the State, Ms. Setalvad noted. Character of this hate politics is othering certain sections of people.

“People have become immune to hate and violence. We forget soon. We forget Manipur, farmers agitation, Citizenship Amendment Act, migrant workers’ deaths during the pandemic time, and workers agitation. Let us not forget about the ‘calendar of shame’, “ said Ms. Setalvad.

Earlier while speaking about structural and ideological shifts in media, Ms. Setalvad noted that independent and unbiased reporting has become almost impossible in the country. “The media, especially electronic media, has become just propaganda vehicles of the fascist regime. The contract appointments, which have been followed in most of the media houses, made journalists vulnerable,” she added.

Addressing the function, writer and social activist Sara Joseph said venues like social forum have the responsibility to prepare people for elections.

“People have to be made aware of their rights and the injustice they have been going through. Only stringent criticism will make changes. We can’t be mute spectators. We need to come up with practical solutions, “ she said. The county is witnessing a State-corporate-social media nexus, she added.

Addressing a parallel session, journalist Siddique Kappan said that even the judiciary is partially independent like the media. All institutions are corroded and corrupted by the change in the nature of the State, he said.

Photo exhibition, cultural programmes, debates, seminars were held as part of the social forum.

