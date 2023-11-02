HamberMenu
Social commitment of Kerala Police exemplary, says Pinarayi

November 02, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan takes the salute as the Kerala Police Dog Squad marches past during the Kerala Police Formation Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan takes the salute as the Kerala Police Dog Squad marches past during the Kerala Police Formation Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: -

The social commitment of the Kerala Police was exemplary and the State had experienced this during the time of natural calamities and pandemics, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after receiving a salute at the parade organised by the State police on the occasion of Kerala Piravi here on Thursday. The Chief Minister also presented the Chief Minister’s police medals to 239 police officers who had rendered meritorious service in the police force on the occasion.

The last seven-and-a-half years have witnessed an unparalleled change in the policing system in Kerala. The State police achieved the best conviction rate in the country while making use of modern technology in crime investigation, said the Chief Minister. Today there is no police station in Kerala without internet and optical fiber connectivity. Kerala Police now has the technology to immobilize drones used for terror attacks. The excellence achieved by the State Police in the field of cybercrime investigation is also worth mentioning. It is a matter of pride that the Kerala Police is able to effectively utilise advanced technologies in tune with the time, he said.

The government is committed to providing adequate manpower to the police force. Many new appointments were made in the force during this period, he said, while mentioning the training of a new batch that began on November 1. Kerala is being rated as a State without communal conflicts in the country. Kerala Police played a pivotal role in achieving the fete. The most important thing is that the world is paying significant attention to is the sense of secular fabric that exists in Kerala. That is why hate campaigns and communal campaigns have no place here, the Chief Minister added.

