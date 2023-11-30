ADVERTISEMENT

Social audit workshop by Mahatma Gandhi University

November 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The event is part of preparing a report on social audit experiences in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts

The Hindu Bureau

The Inter-University Centre for Social Science Research and Extension (IUCSSRE) under Mahatma Gandhi University is organising a workshop on ‘Social Audit under MGNREGS’ in association with the State social audit unit at Kattappana, Idukki, on Friday.

The event, supported by the State Planning Board, is part of preparing a report on the social audit experiences in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts. The key officials of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and representatives of the three-tier administrative bodies in Idukki will participate, along with the social audit team in the district.

N. Ramakanthan, director, social audit unit, will deliver the keynote address.

