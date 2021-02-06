Kerala

Social audit of projects in Vattiyurkavu segment

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 06 February 2021 07:03 IST
Updated: 06 February 2021 06:37 IST

The social audit of developmental projects taken up in the Vattiyurkavu constituency by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, continued on Friday.

On the third day, audit of projects in Peroorkada, Thuruthummoola, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Kudappanakkunnu, Pathirappally, and Chettivilakam was held.

Public can send their opinions to vkprasanthmla@gmail.com or to WhatsApp number (+91 9288006492 ) till February 8.

