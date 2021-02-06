KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 06 February 2021 07:03 IST
Social audit of projects in Vattiyurkavu segment
The social audit of developmental projects taken up in the Vattiyurkavu constituency by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, continued on Friday.
On the third day, audit of projects in Peroorkada, Thuruthummoola, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Kudappanakkunnu, Pathirappally, and Chettivilakam was held.
Public can send their opinions to vkprasanthmla@gmail.com or to WhatsApp number (+91 9288006492 ) till February 8.
