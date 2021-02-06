Kerala

Social audit of projects in Vattiyurkavu segment

The social audit of developmental projects taken up in the Vattiyurkavu constituency by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, continued on Friday.

Contact MLA

On the third day, audit of projects in Peroorkada, Thuruthummoola, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Kudappanakkunnu, Pathirappally, and Chettivilakam was held.

Public can send their opinions to vkprasanthmla@gmail.com or to WhatsApp number (+91 9288006492 ) till February 8.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 7:41:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/social-audit-of-projects-in-vattiyurkavu-segment/article33765386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY