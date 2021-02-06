Social audit of projects in Vattiyurkavu segment

The social audit of developmental projects taken up in the Vattiyurkavu constituency by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, continued on Friday.

Contact MLA

On the third day, audit of projects in Peroorkada, Thuruthummoola, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Kudappanakkunnu, Pathirappally, and Chettivilakam was held.

Public can send their opinions to vkprasanthmla@gmail.com or to WhatsApp number (+91 9288006492 ) till February 8.