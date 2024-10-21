ADVERTISEMENT

Sobha’s poster burnt at Palakkad sparks outrage within BJP

Published - October 21, 2024 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A large poster put up to welcome BJP leader Sobha Surendran in front of the municipal office here was found burnt on Sunday night. The poster had been put up by Sobha’s supporters welcoming her to contest in the Palakkad Assembly byelection. However, the BJP has fielded C. Krishnakumar in Palakkad.

The police examined the charred poster and said that it must have been burnt by a section with the objective of spreading confusion among the party workers.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP workers boycotted the party’s meeting held on Monday. They were apparently protesting against the exclusion of Sobha Surendran supporters from the election committee.

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar said that it was anti-social elements which burnt the poster. According to BJP State president K. Surendran, both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were behind the poster burning incident.

