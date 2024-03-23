Soaring success of Jobin Sebastian highlights Wagamon’s paragliding revolution

March 23, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

After returning from Bengaluru at the age of 21, Jobin Sebastian, a native of Yendayar in Kottayam, would head up the rolling hills close by his village everyday to watch paragliders launch themselves into the sky.

“Someday, I would love to do that,” Jobin expressed to his family. However, as an employed youth from an ordinary family, his life was filled with responsibilities. Moreover, his friends and family discouraged him from pursuing paragliding due to its perceived risks.

But Jobin remained determined. After learning the basics from Narendra Raman, a paragliding coach based in Bengaluru, he began his journey as a free flyer in 2011. Thirteen years later, he stands at the forefront of the latest trend in paragliding: top landing.

Just last week, the 38-year-old clinched third place in the inaugural top-landing accuracy championship held in conjunction with the International Paragliding Festival at Wagamon. While the victory earned him accolades, Jobin is more thrilled about the potential of Wagamon as an ideal destination for the sport. Doubling up as a commercial paragliding instructor at the hill town, he as grown from just over 150 flights a year in 2015, to facilitating around 900 flights annually.

Binu Kuriakose, CEO of Kerala Adventure Tourism Society (KATS), corroborates the growth of Wagamon as a flying destination. “Visitors are delighted to soar above the hills,” he remarks, attributing the trend to favourable wind patterns and clear skies during the seasons.

Encouraged by the success of the inaugural international competition, which saw participation from 75 paragliders, KATS is now gearing up for a larger second edition next year. “The Paragliding Association of India, providing technical assistance, has proposed linking the event to world rankings and inviting prominent figures,” Kuriakose reveals.

Simultaneously, the agency is exploring partnerships with foreign entities to introduce new adventure activities, enhancing the thrill of experiencing Wagamon’s skies.

The State government also lauds the paragliding event’s success, recognising its role in positioning Kerala as a premier adventure tourism destination. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas conveyed his congratulations to Jobin via social media, emphasising the event’s contribution to unlocking new opportunities for the State.

“It’s heartening to see young talents like Jobin, who learned paragliding while working as a casual laborer, showcase their skills. Kerala’s diverse landscape offers endless possibilities to establish it as a global adventure tourism hotspot,” the minister articulated.

