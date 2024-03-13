Soaring power consumption in Kerala: Chief Minister to review power situation on Thursday

March 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the power situation on Thursday even as electricity consumption in Kerala crossed the 100 million unit (mu) mark for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Chief Secretary V. Venu, and senior officials from the departments concerned will attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to take a look at the power scenario over the summer, the storage levels in the hydel dams, the power purchase deals inked in anticipation of the summer demand, and the troubling financial situation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Combined storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the KSEB stood at 52% of the capacity on Tuesday (March 12), adequate to generate 2,146.62 mu of electricity. This is higher than last year, but lower compared to the same dates in 2021 and 2022, show the Load Despatch Centre data.

The KSEB attributes the low storage to the inadequate rainfall in 2023. Although the October-December northeast monsoon gifted 27% excess rainfall, the June-September southwest monsoon, which contributes 70% of Kerala’s annual rainfall, fell short by 34% of the normal.

Given the emerging pattern of power consumption this summer, the KSEB’s financials are likely to come under heavy strain, according to officials of the power utility. Although power purchase deals and ‘swap’ arrangements have been made in advance, they may not prove sufficient.

Over 100 mu for second day

The electricity consumption stood at 101.16 mu on Tuesday. On Monday, it was 101.38 mu while peak demand touched a record 5,031 MW. These are unprecedented consumption levels for March. The KSEB’s projection on maximum demand for March was 4,800 MW. Last year, daily consumption levels had crossed the 100 mu mark on multiple days in April, at the height of the summer season. The all-time record is 102.99 mu, set on April 19, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.