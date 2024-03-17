Soaring demand: consumers advised to use electricity wisely this summer

March 17, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Power sector agencies are urging consumers to wisely use air conditioners with the summer heat driving up electricity demand like never before in the State.

The request is part of the ‘Urjakiran’ campaign launched by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Energy Management Centre, Kerala, (EMC), to coax the public to control electricity use during the evening hours when demand peaks.

As part of the demand-side management drive, EMC has urged KSEB consumers to keep their AC temperature setting above 25 degrees celsius for energy efficiency. “Many people set it at 17 or 18 degrees which increases electricity usage. Decreasing the temperature setting by one degree increases consumption by 6%,” EMC director R. Harikumar said.

Through the ‘Urjakiran’ campaign, the KSEB and EMC plan to reach out to the public through the 752 electrical section offices of the KSEB. The campaign, which will be on till May 5, is being being implemented with the support of non-governmental organisations (NGO), Mr. Harikumar said.

Peak consumption

The EMC has advised the public to turn off electrical appliances when not in use and to avoid using induction cookers, washing machines and pumps betwen 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., when daily consumption peaks.

The campaign is being rolled out at a time when the State is witnessing unprecedented electricity consumption levels for March. For the first time, Kerala has recorded daily electricity consumption above 100 million units (mu) for six consecutive days. During the 2023 summer, consumption had stood above the 100 mu mark on multiple days, but that was in April, when summer is at its peak.

The consumption during the past six days were as follows: March 11 (100.16 mu), March 12 (101.38 mu), March 13 (101.84 mu), March 14 (101.58 mu), March 15 (101.18 mu), March 16 (100.29 mu), according to data released by the state load despatch centre.