‘Sniping’ Cong. leaders rebuked with raiding wild elephant imagery

April 04, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

The reported use of marauding wild elephant imagery to rebuke leaders who recurrently take potshots at the party underscored the dominating spirit of the discussions at Tuesday’s Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) executive.

The criticism came against the backdrop of K. Muraleedharan, MP, publicly airing his grievance that the KPCC had sidelined him at the centenary year celebrations of the Vaikam Satyagraha. The executive agreed that senior leaders should work within the party’s organisational ambit and their public remarks should adhere to the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) political line.

The observation seemed an oblique critic of Shashi Tharoor’s statement that regional parties were the decisive matrix of the emerging anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology and qualified to lead the national Opposition. Some leaders felt Mr. Tharoor’s statement challenged AICC’s vanguard position in the fight against the Narendra Modi government and undermined the party’s positioning of Rahul Gandhi as the flag-bearer for the evolving anti-Sangh Parivar front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The KPCC executive stressed that dissonance among the rank and file advantaged the ruling front and broadcasted the image of a party in decline. The forum cautioned leaders against squandering the party’s winning chances in the parliamentary elections by sparring publicly.

The KPCC executive heard criticism that women leaders felt sidelined and were accorded no meaningful role in the party’s Vaikom Satyagraha celebrations.

The forum also stressed the need to expedite reorganisation at the party’s district and block levels to make it shipshape for the poll campaign. Only four District Congress Committees had finalised the list of nominees. The executive noted with concern that the CPI(M) and BJP seemed intent on stealing a march over the Congress in poll preparations.

The executive also focussed its energy on transforming the reception for Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad constituency on April 11 into a national-level clarion call for broader social unity to resist the BJP.