SNGOU invites applications for five undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes

Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) has invited applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and the last date for accepting applications is November 15. The applications can be submitted on the website www.sgou. ac.in and the fee should be paid online. There will be five BA programmes and two MA programmes in the initial phase. Applications are invited for BA Malayalam, BA English, BA Hindi, BA Sanskrit, BA Arabic, MA English and MA Malayalam. There are six semesters for the undergraduate programmes and four semesters for the postgraduate programmes. There is no minimum mark for admission and the students will get 66 direct classes in a semester. Unlike traditional method, the SNGOU will follow the blended mode of instruction and practice in modern foreign universities. Along with direct classes, students will be provided provisions for virtual classes and study materials in the form of e-content. Apart from the headquarters in Kollam, the university currently has regional centres at Ernakulam, Pattambi, Kozhikode, Kannur and around 50 learner support centres functioning under them. Eligible students will get fee concession and the details are available on the university website. For more information, contact info@sgou.ac.in/ helpdesk@sgou.ac.in or call 9188909901,9188909902.