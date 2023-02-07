HamberMenu
SNGOU inks deal with KILA and ASAP Kerala

February 07, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) will develop courses on local governance in association with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) for learners across the State.

SNGOU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KILA and ASAP Kerala as part of the endeavour on Tuesday. KILA will function as a learner support centre of the university for courses pertaining to local governance. ASAP Kerala has been mandated with developing various skill development courses to enhance the employability of students. Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh was also present on the occasion.

