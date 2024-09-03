Snehitha tends to over 2,000 domestic violence cases in Ernakulam

Snehitha, Kudumbashree Mission’s gender help desk in Ernakulam, which turned 11 last month, has till now tended to over 2,000 domestic violence cases, making it the single biggest issue brought before the facility by women.

Disturbingly, the number of domestic violence cases in Ernakulam addressed by Snehitha touched the 300-mark for the first time during the 2023-24 financial year. Since 2019-20, when the number breached 200, it has registered a steady increase. The number rose to 256 in 2020-21, before a slight drop to 251 in the year after, before increasing again to 298 in 2022-23.

When Snehitha was launched in Ernakulam in August 23, 2013, in the wake of the Nirbhaya case, it was the first such gender help desk by Kudumbashree anywhere in the State. Now such help desks function across all districts in addition to a special Snehitha help desk at Attapady.

“In the initial years, the biggest challenge was to create awareness about the presence of such a help desk among the community. During our initial awareness sessions, women were not even aware that they were being exploited and that even their basic freedom was being curtailed. From being a mere call centre in the beginning, Snehitha has evolved with the advancement of society and diversified its activities,” said T.M. Rajeena, District Coordinator of Kudumbashree Mission, Ernakulam.

The Snehitha help desk in Ernakulam has taken up nearly 9,000 cases since it turned operational and has offered counselling to 1,722 women. Nearly 1,200 victims of atrocities have taken shelter at its facility at Kakkanad. It has tended to 1,130 family problems other than domestic violence, intervened in 922 cases of alcoholism, 298 cases of atrocities against children, 254 cases of atrocities against women and 347 other child-related issues.

“We intervene at different levels in domestic violence and family problems starting with mediation followed by counselling and where legal assistance is sought, we provide free legal aid through the panel of lawyers of KELSA [Kerala State Legal Services Authority]. Detention of violent partners with the help of police is also facilitated. Apart from victims of atrocities who are offered free stay, women travelling alone for interviews or exams can also stay overnight at a nominal fee of ₹150,” said Shine T. Money, District Programme Manager (Gender and FNHW), Kudumbashree Mission.

Snehitha help desk employs two counsellors who offer round-the-clock service besides five service providers. A sub-centre is operated in Perumbavoor. There are 38 community counsellors tending to 96 gender resource centres in as many panchayats.

