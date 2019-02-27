Snehatheeram residents to embark on a new journey

The 126 residents of Snehatheeram, who are at various stages of psychiatric rehabilitation, will soon embark on a new journey.

For the first time in the district and perhaps the first time in the State, the Kudumashree Mission has taken an entire institute into its fold and the residents of this centre for destitute women at Vilakkudi, Kollam, will now be members of special neighbourhood groups, Kudumbashree units meant for vulnerable sections. They will receive vocational training customised to fit their capabilities through Prathyasa, a joint-initiative of Kudumbashree Mission and the Vilakudi grama panchayat.

Snehatheeram houses mentally ill women, most from the streets and others abandoned by their families at mental health wards. “The residents will be trained in areas they can manage like paper-cover making, tailoring, and handicraft. They will also be provided capital subsidy and a revolving fund. We have visited the place and the training will be customised for each group. The objective is not just income as having an engagement will help them recover fast and stay active,” says Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator A.G. Santhosh.

Physically fit

According to the staff at Snehatheeram, nearly all residents are physically fit and some women are well-qualified with degrees in B Tech. and B Com.

“We have a band for the last 10 years and our residents have performed at many venues. We also have women who make rosaries and doormats. But now they will get a chance to spread their wings through professional training and financial support. Kudumbashree officials said they will start with umbrella making,” says Sr. Roselin, director of Snehatheeram.

Snehatheeram will soon have 14 special Ayalkoottams but Sr. Roselin says they are aware of the challenges involved. “It will not be easy training mentally ill persons. But with the help of psychiatric social workers, we have chalked out a plan suiting their syndromes. Since most of them have been living here for a long time, we know their interests and mental shortcomings. Vocational rehabilitation is very important in bringing them to the mainstream and we hope this initiative helps them in that,” she says.