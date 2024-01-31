GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sneha Hastham scheme to provide medical care to tribal communities launched

January 31, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department has embarked on a novel initiative to provide medical treatment to tribal communities across the State.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Wednesday formally launched the scheme ‘Sneha Hastham’ that is envisaged to organise medical camps in 100 select tribal settlements this year. The programme also aims to propagate awareness regarding hygiene, sanitation and disease prevention.

Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development K. Radhakrishnan presided over the programme. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, Director of ST Development Department D.R. Meghasree, Director of Health Services K.R. Reena, Head of the Forest Force Ganga Singh and Indian Medical Association State president Joseph Benaven were among those present. Some members of Pankad, Mangod, Chuvanampara and Pottamavu tribal settlements were also in attendance on the occasion.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Eco-Development and Tribal Welfare) Justin Mohan said the programme, being organised in association with other departments and the IMA, will involve extending super-speciality health care facilities among forest-dependent communities in far-flung areas. Those requiring high quality medical care will be covered under the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for higher levels of treatment in government and private hospitals.

In the first phase, camps will be organised in 30 tribal settlements, the first of which will be held in Aralam in Kannur.   

