SNDP Yogam not against caste census: Vellappally Natesan

Caste census should be conducted and people from backward communities should be given representation in power on the basis of population, says SNDP general secretary

October 14, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said here on Saturday that his organisation was not against caste census. Caste census should be conducted and people from backward communities should be given representation in power on the basis of population, he added.

Speaking to reporters at his residence at Kanichukulangara, Mr. Natesan, however, reiterated that the recent calls by various political parties, including the Congress, to conduct a caste census in the country were an election stunt prior to the Lok Sabha elections and impending Assembly elections in five States. Political outfits were not sincere.

Mr. Natesan asked whether the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was ready to share power based on caste census data.

The SNDP Yogam general secretary warned against the likely induction of Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, into the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Natesan said that the inclusion of Mr. Kumar would tarnish the image of the State government.

