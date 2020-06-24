SNDP Yogam leader Mahesan found dead

Alappuzha

24 June 2020 13:47 IST

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary K.K. Mahesan was found dead on Wednesday.

He allegedly ended his life. Mahesan was a close aide of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

The police said that he was found hanging inside the union office. A note left behind by the deceased was recovered.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam's controversial microfinance scheme. Earlier this month, the Crime Branch team probing microfinance scam questioned Mahesan and recorded his statements.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 1056)