Kerala

SNDP Yogam leader Mahesan found dead

K.K. Mahesan. File

K.K. Mahesan. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary K.K. Mahesan was found dead on Wednesday.

He allegedly ended his life. Mahesan was a close aide of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

The police said that he was found hanging inside the union office. A note left behind by the deceased was recovered.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam's controversial microfinance scheme. Earlier this month, the Crime Branch team probing microfinance scam questioned Mahesan and recorded his statements.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 1056)

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 1:49:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sndp-yogam-leader-mahesan-found-dead/article31904309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY