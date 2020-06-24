SNDP Yogam leader found dead

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary K.K. Mahesan was found dead on Wednesday.

He allegedly ended his life. Mahesan was earlier a close aide of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

The police said that he was found hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara by around 10 a.m. Officials said he went missing in the morning and his relatives launched a search. By 10 a.m., his car was found parked on the premise of the union office. The office was found locked from inside.

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu said that a note left behind by the deceased had been recovered. “A case has been registered and a detailed probe is on,” Mr. Sabu said.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam's controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.

Earlier this month, the Crime Branch team probing the microfinance fraud in the SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union had recorded his statements. Mahesan had also held the post of manager of VHSS, Kanichukulangara, under the SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara Union. The school management had faced allegations of corruption in its running.

Prior to his death, Mahesan had posted two letters written by him on social media — one addressed to circle inspector, Crime Branch, Alappuzha (dated 23/06/2020), and another to Mr. Natesan (dated 14/05/2020). In the letter to the Crime Branch, he alleged that they were trying to frame him in the microfinance case. In the letter to Mr. Natesan, he levelled various allegations.

Mahesan’s letter said that if he was targeted with the support of the government, he would be left with no choice but to end his life. He suggested that he could be a victim of goonda attack.

A senior police officer said that in the note recovered, the deceased had levelled allegations of harassment against SNDP union office-bearers in connection with the microfinance scam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Natesan demanded a detailed probe into the death of Mahesan.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).