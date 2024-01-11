SNDP Yogam hails consecration of Ram temple

January 11, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has joined the Nair Service Society (NSS) in hailing the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday called on believers to light lamps in their homes on January 22. He was speaking after receiving ‘Akshatham’ (worshipped rice from Ayodhya) from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Prantiya Karyakari A.R. Mohan, who visited Mr. Natesan’s house at Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha.

Mr. Natesan said the consecration of the temple held great spiritual significance and was the pride of every Indian citizen. “Lord Ram is a symbol of unity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RSS Prantiya Karyakari V. Muraleedharan, Vibhag Sharirik Pramukh A.V. Shiju, and others attended the function.

Earlier, the NSS said it was the duty of every believer to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan welcomed the SNDP Yogam’s stance on Ram temple consecration.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the SNDP Yogam general secretary’s statements reflected the excitement prevailing among the majority community over the temple inauguration. The Minister termed Mr. Natesan’s call to light lamps in homes on January 22 a major blow to narrow-minded political parties and political thoughts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.