Vellappally trying to manipulate SN Trust election: SNDP Samrakshana Samiti

September 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

Raising serious questions about electoral integrity, the SNDP Samrakshana Samiti has levelled allegations against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

According to samiti leaders, Mr. Natesan has been trying to manipulate the upcoming SN Trust election by tampering with the voters’ list. “He has come up with a voters’ list that is at odds with the SN Trust Scheme. Apart from names, the list has no other details, making it difficult to identify the voters and he has also made all his relatives and business associates life trustees,” said samiti chairman S. Chandrasenan at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Against scheme

Samiti leaders alleged that the general secretary had recently summoned college Principals who are assistant returning officers and instructed them to aid and abet vote fraud. “The notification to elect 751 trustees instead of 672 trustees in general category and 247 trustees instead of 265 trustees in 3(d) category is against the trust scheme. The samiti will approach court and organise Statewide protests,” they said.

The samiti also alleged that the State government had been protecting Mr. Natesan who was accused in multiple criminal cases, including the SN College jubilee case, microfinance case, and K.K. Mahesan case. “While the Kerala Police are always vigilant to save him, the Central government is helping Mr. Natesan who is involved in money laundering,” said the chairman.

Swindles funds

The samiti pointed out that the general secretary had been violating norms by not appointing regular Principals in 13 out of the 15 colleges under the trust. “He had swindled money.... While he has appointed physical education teachers as temporary Principals against rules, most of the current Principals were hand-picked by him. This along with corruption has affected the academic standards of the colleges,” said the chairman.

Alleging that Mr. Natesan is responsible for the deterioration of hospitals under the Sree Narayana Trust Medical Mission, they said the general secretary had been looting Kollam Sankers Hospital and the nursing college attached to it. “In this situation, the SNDP Samrakshana Samiti had devised plans to awaken the Sree Narayana community and protect the Sree Narayana Trust. We will be launching a slew of protests in the coming days,” they said.

