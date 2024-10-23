GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SNDP Kottayam union gets administrative council

Published - October 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

An administrative committee with Tushar Vellappally, vice-president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, as its chairman on Wednesday assumed charge of the Kottayam union of the SNDP. The new committee also has Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, as a member. The administrative committee has been constituted as the existing union council lost its quorum with 10 out of the 15 members, including the union president, submitting their resignations. The new administrative council takes charge as the elected council lost its collective responsibility and failed to address the severe financial crisis faced by the union, said an official statement.

