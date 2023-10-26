SNC to organise a slew of programmes ahead of Naval Day observance

October 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) will organise a slew of programmes in the run-up to Navy Day observance on December 4.

It was on this day, during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, in a decisive blow to the enemy, missile boats of the Indian Navy launched a daring attack on the Karachi harbour, paralysing the entire coastal defence apparatus of Pakistan.

To commemorate this historic day and in consonance with the theme of the Navy Week 2023 — ‘Indian Navy- Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’ — the SNC will host various events including an operational demonstration by naval ships and aircraft in the Ernakulam channel, a military photo exhibition, musical concert/philharmonic orchestra by the Navy Band at Naval Base, outreach to Veer Naris and veterans, medical camps, blood donation camp, services to orphanages and old age homes, visit to naval ships for schoolchildren, special children, and senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naval ships at the SNC will be open to special children and senior citizens on November 18 and for invited school students on November 20 and 21 November. Exhibition stalls showcasing advanced weapons, equipment and ship and aircraft models too will be set up at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT).

Indian Naval Hospital ship Sanjivani will conduct multi-specialist medical camps at Minicoy, Kavaratti, Andrott and Bitra Islands in Lakshadweep in mid November. Basic life support training too will be provided to healthcare staff and teachers of schools there. A blood donation camp by INS Dronacharya will be held in Fort Kochi.

In keeping with the traditional association of the Naval Band with Navy Week functions each year, the Naval Symphonic Band Concert will be held at the Naval Maritime Museum, Fort Kochi, from November 17 to 19. An exclusive military photo exhibition will be held at Lulu Mall here on these days. The naval band will perform at the venue during the exhibition.

Operational demo

The Navy Day on 4 December will begin with the wreath laying ceremony at War Memorial by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC. A naval operations demonstration will be held on the same day evening off Rajendra Maidan, showcasing operational capabilities of naval vessels and aircraft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.