SNC offers help to Navy veterans

A total of 90 members of Navy Foundation, Kochi Chapter, and their spouses attended a lunch on Sunday hosted by Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC).

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Hampiholi promised committed support to all veterans for all requirements from the SNC. He also spoke about the various initiatives that the SNC undertook in the recent past for the benefit of veterans.

Vice Admiral (Retd.) M.P. Muralidharan, president of the Chapter, complimented the SNC for the unstinted support extended by it to the veterans’ community.