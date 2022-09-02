Snakeboats all set to make a splash on Punnamada Lake

Practice sessions over, stage set for NTBR tomorrow

It has been an enrapturing couple of weeks for the people of the backwater villages and boat race buffs in central Travancore. Hundreds who thronged the banks of waterbodies in the region made the most of the dazzling display of 150-ft-long chundan vallams (snakeboats) each powered by some 100 oarsmen darting over the water to the loud cheering of aarpo irro irro..., as the boat clubs prepared for the big day.

The rigorous practice sessions have now drawn to a close. It is time for the snakeboats to return and make a splash on Punnamada Lake as the famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) returns on Sunday (September 4) after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.

With only a day to go for the 68th edition of the race, also known as the 'Olympics on Water', the excitement around the event has hit a fever pitch. As many as 77 boats, including 20 snakeboats, will participate under nine categories in the NTBR. It will also be the first race of the Champions Boat League season II, for which nine snakeboats/clubs have qualified based on the previous season's standings.

As it is happening after a break, the clubs, especially the 20 clubs participating in the snakeboat competition, have prepared well in advance for the race.

“We began preparations for the NTBR six months ago. All our rowers have undergone a 45-day rigorous training programme, which included physical exercises, water training, and so on under the tutelage of experts. In order to maintain fitness and health, the oarsmen have been provided with a nutrition-based diet. They have also been given motivational classes. From the excitement building up to the race, I can say that this year’s NTBR is going to be huge,” says V. Jayaprasad, president, Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC).

The clubs such as PBC are spending around ₹80 lakh each for competing in the NTBR.

The race is also expected to provide the much-needed impetus to the pandemic-stricken backwater tourism sector. According to industry people, there is a significant increase in bookings for houseboats, hotels, and resorts on and around the race day.

"After all the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the 68th edition of the NTBR is going to be a huge celebration. It will help revamp the tourism sector. A successful NTBR will see an increase in tourist arrivals in the upcoming season. There is a huge demand for online tickets for the NTBR, which is an indication that people from outside the State are coming to see the race," says District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, who is also the chairman of the NTBR.

The ticket sales have fetched ₹35 lakh and is expected to reach ₹50 lakh by race day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the NTBR at 2 p.m. While the competition of small boats will begin at 11 a.m., the snakeboat race is scheduled to start in the afternoon.