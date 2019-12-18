Snakebite: student recuperating

Muhammad Raihan, a Class II student of Government High School at Beenanchi, near Sulthan Bathery, who was reportedly bitten by a snake in the school compound on Tuesday is recuperating at a private medical college hospital.
The hospital authorities said in a press release on Wednesday that the condition of the seven-year-old boy was stable and he was under observation in the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The child was administered minimal dose of antivenom on Tuesday as early symptoms of envenomation were visible. He would be shifted to the ward on Thursday morning, the authorities said.
