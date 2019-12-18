Kerala

Snakebite: student recuperating

more-in

Under observation in paediatric ICU, to be shifted to ward today

Muhammad Raihan, a Class II student of Government High School at Beenanchi, near Sulthan Bathery, who was reportedly bitten by a snake in the school compound on Tuesday is recuperating at a private medical college hospital.

The hospital authorities said in a press release on Wednesday that the condition of the seven-year-old boy was stable and he was under observation in the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The child was administered minimal dose of antivenom on Tuesday as early symptoms of envenomation were visible. He would be shifted to the ward on Thursday morning, the authorities said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 11:17:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/snakebite-student-recuperating/article30342065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY