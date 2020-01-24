Snakebite death: High Court critical of government

The High Court on Friday criticised the State government for not filing a consolidated affidavit despite a specific directive being issued in a suo motu proceeding over the death of 10-year-old Shehala Sherin after being bitten by a snake at her classroom in Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School, Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly noted that appropriate instruction from the government was not furnished despite directives from the court.
A writ petition was filed by Kulathoor Jaising which sought a directive to provide paediatric intensive care unit in government, taluk and district and general hospitals.
The court directed the Chief Secretary and the Secretary, Health, to provide timely assistance to the law officers to prepare the counter-affidavit as directed.
