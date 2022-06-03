Snakebite at school: Minister orders probe

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has ordered a probe into an incident in which a Class 4 student at a government school at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was bitten by a snake on the school premises.

The Minister directed Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. to conduct the probe. Adesh Anilkumar, a student of Government Boys Lower Primary School, Wadakkanchery, sustained the snakebite on the school compound on Thursday.

The probe will examine if the District Education Officer and the school headmaster took necessary steps required ahead of reopening of schools.

The General Education department had asked all school authorities to ensure that no reptiles were present on school premises before school reopened on June 1.

All DEOs have been asked to correct any shortcomings on the school cleanliness front urgently, a statement from the office of the Minister said.