Snake skin found in parcel, restaurant closed in Thiruvananthapuram

May 05, 2022 22:31 IST

The Nedumangad municipality closed down a hotel after a customer purportedly found snake skin in a food parcel on Thursday.

The complainant, Priya of Chellamcode, claimed to have found the skin on the newspaper used to pack some parottas she bought from Shalimar Hotel in Chanthamukku. After ascertaining the complaint, food safety officials inspected the restaurant and ordered its closure.

