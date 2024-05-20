ADVERTISEMENT

Snake carving on stone from megalithic period found in Kasaragod village

Published - May 20, 2024 03:36 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A four-inch-thick stone carving of a snake, from megalithic period found at Puthukkai village in Kasaragod. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Forty years ago, when T.V. Damodaran, who runs a firecracker company, acquired a plot of land named Pambu Kothipara, he was unaware that it was the site of historical importance.

The location, previously unknown for its historical value, contains a treasure trove of rock carving, shedding light on a rich cultural heritage that existed there.

The site, located at Alinkeezhil in Puthukkai village, features a four-inch-thick stone carving of a snake, which circumvents an egg, believed to be several thousand years old. This petroglyph stands as a testament to the cultural significance of the area and has drawn the attention of historians and locals alike, said Nandakumar Koroth, a history researcher from Nehru Arts and Science College, Kanhangad, who highlighted the historical importance of the snake carving. It was noticed by social activist and history enthusiast Satishan Kaliyanam.

Mr. Koroth identified the carvings similar to the tiger carvings near Bangalam ground at Neeleswaram and at Cheemeni. The stone carving at Alinkeezhil could be approximately 2,000 years old.

He said the snake shape was carved using an iron tool, hence its name. Over the centuries, raindrops have eroded the adjoining parts of the carving, forming small holes in the rock.

Throughout the year, the stone sculpture is shielded by fallen leaves, preserving it for centuries. People consider snakes as guardians of treasures. There was a possibility that such places, if not protected, would be destroyed, said Mr. Koroth.

