Snake bites teacher in Kasaragod school

Published - September 13, 2024 11:50 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher at Rajas Higher Secondary School in Neeleswaram was bitten by a snake on the school premises on September 13 (Friday). The victim, Vidya, a resident of West Kozhuval, was bitten near the school’s cooperative store, while no classes were in session due to Onam celebrations.

Ms. Vidya was immediately rushed to Kanhangad District Hospital, where medical examinations confirmed that the snake was non-venomous. Hospital authorities assured that her condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.

