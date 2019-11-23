Snake bite case: Judges inspect Wayanad school

Wayanad District and Sessions Judge M. Harris has said that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will take all possible steps to prevent tragic incidents such as the one that happened at Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery where a student died of snakebite inside her classroom.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after inspecting the school, Mr. Harris said that it was quite unfortunate to see the miserable condition of the government school.

“Prima facie, there are grave faults committed by the school authorities and officials of the Education Department in the school,” Mr. Harris, who is also the DLSA Chairman, said.

It seemed top officials like Assistant Educational Officer and District Educational Officer failed to make periodic visits to the school, but it could be ascertained only after a detailed investigation, he said.

The judge inspected the school along with District Sub Judge P.P. Sunitha on the direction of the Kerala High Court. They will submit a comprehensive report to the court.

The judges also inspected the classrooms, school premises and toilets amid black flag protests staged by students there.

Students took out a march and staged a protest in front of the school gate demanding dismissal of officials who were responsible for the death of the student.