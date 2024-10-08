Snails with different morphological features posing a threat to cardamom sector in Kerala’s Idukki

After enduring crop losses on account of attacks from wild animals and Malabar parakeet, cardamom farmers in Idukki are now grappling with another threat — snail infestations in their plantations. Farmers have reported that a large number of small snails are devouring the new panicles and flowers of cardamom plants, leading to significant crop damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The snail attacks have been particularly severe in areas such as Senapathi, Bison Valley, Nedumkandam, Kattappana, Pampadumpara, Erattayar, Anavilasom, Vandanmedu, Upputhara, and Pathumuri, leaving cardamom growers struggling to protect their plantations. Ninar Muhammed, a planter from Vandanmedu, described the impact: “The snails ate the new capsules and flowers, completely damaging the next crop season.”

Agriculture department officials have begun collecting data on the crop damage and are actively engaging with farmers to offer timely guidance. They have also requested Professor Muthusamy Murugan, head scientist at the Cardamom Research Station (CRS) of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in Pampadumpara, to conduct a detailed study on the snail infestation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nafeesa M., Assistant Professor (entomologist) at CRS Pampadumpara, confirmed the widespread snail attacks. “These snails are much smaller than African snails, and they exhibit different morphological features. They primarily feed on cardamom panicles and flowers at night,” she said. Ms. Nafeesa advised that the damage from snails can be reduced by collection and destruction in a group approach by farmers. Cabbage leaves can be used as a trap to attract the snails and destroy them en masse.

She also suggested the use of Metaldehyde pellets to collect and kill the snails from plantations. KAU is currently studying the species involved in the infestation, the reasons behind this sudden surge in snail attacks and its management strategies.

Stany Pothen, Chairman of the Cardamom Planters Federation in Vandanmedu, voiced his concerns about the growing challenges faced by the cardamom farming community. “Climatic changes are a significant issue, and now we are dealing with new threats like snail infestations, which we’ve never encountered before. These outbreaks are posing a serious threat to the cardamom industry. More attention must be given to identifying the root cause of these problems,” he said.

In recent months, cardamom farmers in Nedumkandam have reportedly lost over 200 acres of plantations following repeated attacks by Malabar parakeets. The added burden of snail infestation has now cast a shadow over the future of cardamom cultivation in Idukki.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.