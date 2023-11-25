SN Trust election not valid, says SNDP Samrakshana Samiti

November 25, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

While Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has been elected as the secretary of the SN Trust once again, SNDP Samrakshana Samiti leaders have alleged that the election is a flagrant violation of the High Court verdict preventing persons implicated in cases related to breach of trust or cheating from contesting.

At a press meet held here on Saturday, they said that the election was invalid and the Samiti had initiated legal action against it.

“As per SN Trust scheme, ‘If an office-bearer of the trust is involved in a criminal offences of breach of trust or in an offence relating to the property of the trust and his continuation in the offices is having conflict with interest of the trust or is detrimental to the interest of the trust, the office-bearer shall abstain from holding the office till he is discharged or acquitted in such case’.

“Mr. Natesan is an accused in SN College jubilee case that is pending before the Supreme Court. The charges against him are misappropriation and cheating which makes him ineligible to contest the election,” said Samiti chairman S. Chandrasenan. He added that Mr. Natesan had been accepting bribes for recruitment to more than 60 vacancies in various colleges under the trust.

“Currently he is taking around ₹1 crore for teacher vacancies and even differently abled persons are asked pay ₹50 lakh. Since legal proceedings have been initiated to challenge the election, the appointment of those who paid the money will be in jeopardy,” he said.

Sabotage alleged

The Samiti further alleged that the election was sabotaged by Mr. Natesan and his allies. “Bogus votes were cast in the election held for Kollam region and this is an insult to the Sree Narayana community,” they said.

The Samiti also pointed out that most office-bearers in the current trust were either Mr. Natesan’s relatives or business associates. “Only less than 5% of the 1.5 lakh voters cast their votes in the election. It is illegal to come up with a new circular to override the High Court order that all members of the SNDP Yogam have the right to vote. Political fronts in Kerala are competing to help Mr. Natesan, who has been constantly violating High Court orders and judgments,” they added.