SN school girls become national kho-kho runners-up

Published - October 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sree Narayana Public School girls getting a reception at Palakkad Junction Railway Station as they returned after becoming runners-up in the under-19 CBSE national kho-kho championship held in Haryana recently.

Sree Narayana Public School, Elappully, became the runners-up in the CBSE national kho-kho championship for under-19 girls at held Shri Ram Global School, Karnal, Haryana recently.

The school team was given a reception at Palakkad Junction Railway Station here on Tuesday. Sree Narayana Educational Society president C. Balan, director Ramachandran, administrator Suresh, school principal S. Krishnaprasad, vice principal S. Lesitha, and school PTA office-bearers welcomed the team headed by coaches Rejeesh K.G. and M. Selshya.

